Alex Calder dropped by label following sexual assault allegation

"We are no longer working with Alex moving forward"

Canadian musician Alex Calder has been dropped by label Captured Tracks, following allegations of sexual assault.

Calder used to be in Mac DeMarco‘s band Makeout Videotape, and has also toured with him. Mac is among his former labelmates on the Captured Tracks roster, alongside artists like Diiv, Wild Nothing and Gabriella Cohen.

Yesterday (October 13) Calder was dropped from the label’s website without warning, just a week ahead of the release of his self-titled album. In a since-deleted tweet sent yesterday, he reportedly wrote “Bye Bye”.

Responding to queries about his disappearance from their website, Captured Tracks wrote: “Recently, an allegation of sexual assault against Alex Calder hsa come to our attention. We have been working tirelessly to speak with all parties involved and are no longer working with Alex moving forward.” Read the full statement below.

Calder’s discography to date remains on Apple Music and Spotify at the time of publishing, though this will be removed in time, a representative from Captured Tracks told Pitchfork.

“These things occurred in the order they did out of respect for the third party to make sure things moved forward at a rate they were comfortable with,” the statement reads. “If we’d removed his catalog on any given date, it’d lead to the inevitable questions, which we are OK dealing with, but our first thought was to the third party and their comfort level. Unfortunately, you can’t just hit a button on a Friday afternoon and remove catalog from streaming sites outside Soundcloud and Bandcamp. We’ve been doing our best due-diligence in finding the truth of the allegations and respecting the third party as much as possible, none of these decisions were made hastily as this is obviously a serious matter that goes beyond the normal remit of being a record label.”