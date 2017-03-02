Alex Turner stars in new studio video from Alexandra Savior

Get a glimpse into the life of the rising US star

Alexandra Savior has unveiled a new video showing her studio work with Alex Turner. Check it out below.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman along with producer James Ford has been collaborating with the rising US singer-songwriter for much of the last year.

“We were desperate for an upbeat song and indulging in our single lives,” Savior told NME of their work together on the track ‘Shades‘. “It was just us three, a wizard engineer by the name of Michael Harris, and occasionally bassist Zach Dawes. Alex played guitar and some bass because my playing is at an elementary level to say the least, and James played keys and rocked out hard on the drums. We’d sit together to try and find precious tones, and for a few of the solos I would sing into a synth or filtered mic and Al or James would mimic the melody.”

Now, the new video ‘Alexandra Savior – An Introduction’ gets under the skin of the future star, showing a glimpse of her working process.

See her upcoming UK, US and European tour dates below

MARCH

16 Twin Peaks @ Showtime House – Clive Bar – Austin, TX

16 Paradigm Showcase – The Parish – Austin, TX

APRIL

26 Oslo – London, UK

27 Nouveau Casino – Paris, France

28 Quasimodo – Berlin, Germany

MAY

26 – 28 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA

30 – 6 June – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

