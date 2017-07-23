Alex Turner has a beard now

The Arctic Monkeys frontman is sporting a new look.

Alex Turner was spotted with a new look over the weekend, after a fan snapped a pic with the Arctic Monkeys frontman.

Turner was attending the Spotify-hosted listening party for Lana Del Rey‘s just-released album, Lust for Life, at No Vacancy in West Hollywood.

The pic sees Turner rocking a brand new beard – he was previously spotted in June with the beginnings of the new look. See both snaps below.

We just met Alex Turner. ALEX TURNER! Best moment of my life #arcticmonkeys #alexturner #thelastshadowpuppets A post shared by Sam Carguillo (@samcarguillo) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Beard ? A post shared by Alex Turner (@alexturnered) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson has revealed that Arctic Monkeys influenced the lyrics on new single ‘Back To You’.

“My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story, I’m so bored of that”, he told BBC News.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?

“Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop.”

He also praised the band for saying “what they feel” as he continues to record his debut solo album.

“Again, that’s why bands like Arctic Monkeys are so great. They don’t work on any script or any maths or science. They just say what they feel. If it doesn’t rhyme, it doesn’t matter. If it sounds awkward, it doesn’t matter”, he added.