Alex Turner, Dave Grohl and Lady Gaga sign guitar for Planned Parenthood raffle

Arctic Monkeys‘ Alex Turner, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Lady Gaga are among over 100 stars to have signed a guitar for Planned Parenthood.

The guitar is being sold in an online raffle organised by the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood project. To stand a chance of winning, fans can make a donation of $10 (£8) or more on the dedicated website.

Josh Homme, Michael Stipe, John Legend, Mark Ronson, Kim Gordon, Katy Perry, Ryan Adams, Carrie Brownstein and Florence Welch have all signed the guitar too.

The guitar raffle is part of a new 7-inch record series in aid of Planned Parenthood. Foo Fighters, St Vincent, Bon Iver are set to contribute to the series, with each track being released digitally before being compiled into a limited edition 7-inch box set.

Writing on Facebook, 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood says: “Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.

“7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected. Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance.”

In addition, Kristen Stewart has directed a new video featuring Chvrches music for the project. Björk, Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner of The National, Feist, Laurie Anderson, Mary J. Blige, Sleater-Kinney, Estelle, Mitski and Sharon Van Etten have all contributed too.