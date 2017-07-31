Alex Turner sang Santana’s ‘Smooth’ at karaoke, and he kind of smashed it

Nice job, Alex

Footage of Alex Turner doing Santana’s ‘Smooth’ at karaoke has made its way online.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman really rips into the Grammy-winning soft rock classic, which originally featured vocals from Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas.

Earlier this year, Thomas revealed that he wrote and performed the song with George Michael in mind, telling Billboard: “It was George I had in my head when I recorded the vocals in the first place. If you listen to the melody and the cadence, it’s an attempt to emulate his style in so many ways.”

Check out Turner’s rendition below.

Turner has recently debuted a new bearded look, prompting many to wonder what this could mean for his music.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson has revealed that Arctic Monkeys influenced the lyrics on new single ‘Back To You’.

“My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story, I’m so bored of that”, he told BBC News.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?

“Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop.”

He also praised the band for saying “what they feel” as he continues to record his debut solo album.

“Again, that’s why bands like Arctic Monkeys are so great. They don’t work on any script or any maths or science. They just say what they feel. If it doesn’t rhyme, it doesn’t matter. If it sounds awkward, it doesn’t matter”, he added.