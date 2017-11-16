Alex Turner’s leather jacket added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Items from the Lumineers, DNCE, Zac Brown Band and more will also feature

Alex Turner‘s leather jacket has been added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s museum.

The list of new additions to the museum’s ‘Right Here, Right Now!’ exhibit – which focusses on big-name modern musicians – also includes The Lumineers, the Zac Brown Band and DNCE.

Turner’s leather jacket from the 2013-14 tour in support of Arctic Monkeys‘ fifth album ‘AM’ has also now been added to the collection, Cleveland reports.

Kesha, Fall Out Boy, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Cee Lo Green, Cloud Nothings, Bruno Mars and more all feature throughout the museum’s other exhibitions.

Radiohead, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine and Depeche Mode are among the music legends leading the nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018.