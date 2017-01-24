Alice in Chains recording new album

It will be their first studio album in four years.



Alice in Chains are recording a new album, the band’s bassist Mike Inez has confirmed.

The group began work on a follow-up to 2013’s ‘The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here’ earlier this month.

Inez described the long hours involved during studio sessions and gave a hint of what to expect from the new record in an interview for guitar makers Framus & Warwick.

“Being in the studio for twenty hours a day isn’t fun, but it’s a great job,” he said. “But we try to make that our clubhouse and separate that from the business, kind of. So we’re still in that… playing in the sandbox, kind of, for this new record anyways. We’re still getting together in the same city, and plugging in in the same room.

“Today is actually our first day [in the studio,] and I’m already late, ’cause I’m here talking to you, so it shows you how professional we still are,” he added.

Alice in Chains spent much of the past year touring, finishing up a months long US tour in October. They also opened a pair of shows for Guns N’ Roses reunited line-up in April.

In November, the rock veterans contributed a cover of Rush’s ‘Tears’ to an anniversary reissue of the band’s 1976 album ‘2112’.