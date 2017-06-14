Alice Cooper original line-up reunite for 2017 UK tour

They'll hit five UK arenas in November.

Alice Cooper‘s original line-up are reuniting for a UK tour.

The band’s frontman was joined onstage in Nashville last month by original band members Dennis Dunaway (bass), Michael Bruce (guitar) and Neal Smith (drums). They performed a five song mini-set accompanied by current Alice Cooper band member Ryan Roxie on guitar.

The band’s original line-up have also written and recorded two songs for Alice Cooper’s forthcoming album, ‘Paranormal’, which drops on July 28.

Now they have announced a five-date autumn UK tour featuring support from The Mission and The Tubes.

Frontman Alice Cooper said of the reunion: “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits – we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.”

He added: “But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said great, bring ‘em over. Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, I got a couple songs. So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”

Alice Cooper will play the following dates in November 2017.



11th – Leeds – First Direct Arena

12th – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

14th – Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

15th – Manchester – Manchester Arena

16th – London – The SSE Arena, Wembley

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.