Alice Cooper reflects on legendary ‘Wayne’s World’ scene 25 years later

Alice Cooper has spoken out about his legendary Wayne’s World “we’re not worthy” scene 25 years on.

The rock comedy, which stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, was first released in 1992 and is being aired in cinemas in the US tonight (February 8).

The scene sees Wayne and Garth meeting Cooper backstage. When he asks them to “hang out” the pair bow to their knees and say: “We’re not worthy, we’re not worthy, we’re scum”. You can view the clip below.

“I think we did it in two takes,” Cooper reflected. “They [Myers and Carvey] were doing everything they could to get me to break up. But they didn’t realise my iron will, so I went right through that dialogue and I think I surprised them.

“But if you would have seen the outtakes of ‘We’re not worthy, we’re scum,’ it goes on for like five or six minutes. And it just gets vile. Whoever owns those outtakes owns a little treasure.”

He also revealed that fans still re-enact the scene during chance run-ins.

“Airports is when everybody does, ‘We’re not worthy!’ I always try to let them think it’s the first time anybody’s ever done that. And they’re so clever,” he told Billboard.

“After about the fourth time a day I put my hand out like, ‘Kiss my ring,’ like I do in the movie, and they all love to do that,” he continued.

“I give them the credit for getting down on their knees and doing the whole thing because it is a bit embarrassing on their part, so if they wanna go through with it, I say fine. Mike Myers told me, ‘I could have stuck you with something so much worse than that!’”

Five years ago, Cooper had the jacket he wore in the movie, original vinyl records and a sculpture featured on the cover of the star’s 1991 album ‘Hey Stoopid’, stolen from the Alice Cooper Archives.

Meanwhile, Cooper has lined up a UK arena tour later this year. He will play:

November 2017:

11 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

12 – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

14 – Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

15 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

16 – London – The SSE Arena, Wembley

