Alice Cooper reveals the unique thing that U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr brought to his new album

'He really gave us a different flavour'

Alice Cooper has said that inviting U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr to perform on his new album ‘Paranormal’ really ‘gave the record a different flavour’, due to his technique of interpreting the lyrics. Watch our video interview with Cooper above.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

This week sees Cooper release his 27th album ‘Paranormal’, and the shock-rock veteran was open to the challenge of inviting new guests to collaborate with.

“Using Larry Mullen on drums was really different,” Cooper told NME. “To bring the U2 drummer into an Alice Cooper world gave us a different flavour.

“Larry was great – he came in and he goes ‘let me see the lyrics’. I’ve never had a drummer ask me for the lyrics. He said ‘I interpret the lyrics in the drums’, and I said ‘well absolutely then – here’s all the lyrics’. That’s how he plays. He really did a great job on the album.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Cooper also added that new album ‘Paranormal’ features ‘some of the best songs he’s ever written’.

“I don’t think I have written my best songs yet. I think any good artist has to think like that – 27 albums and you think you’ve written some pretty great songs. They were chart-busters and all that, but you have to have the feeling that you haven’t written your best song yet, and you haven’t done your best show yet.

“If you don’t have that attitude, you might as well just quit – because now you’re just drecking. You trudging up old stuff.”

‘Paranormal’ by Alice Cooper is out now. His upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Wednesday 8 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thursday 9 – DUBLIN Olympia

Saturday 11 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sunday 12 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tuesday 14 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Wednesday 15 – MANCHESTER Arena

Thursday 16 – LONDON SSE Arena, Wembley