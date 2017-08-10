Alice Glass shares video for ‘Without Love’, announces tour with Marilyn Manson

It's the first new material since her 2015 solo debut

Ex-Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass has shared the official video for her new single, titled ‘Without Love’.

Glass released the single earlier today and ‘Without Love’ marks her first new material since her debut solo single ‘Stillbirth’ in 2015.

Glass parted ways with Crystal Castles in October 2014, with former bandmate Ethan Kath continuing to release music under the moniker with new vocalist Edith Frances. Crystal Castles released their first album without Glass last year with ‘Amnesty (I)’.

‘Without Love’ is written by Glass with additional writing and production from HEALTH‘s Jupiter Keyes. Watch the video below.

Following on from the release, Glass has also announced a full tour, joining Marilyn Manson on a few of those dates. See the full tour dates below.

! – with Marilyn Manson

14/09 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

26/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

27/09 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore !

29/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE !

30/09 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom !

02/10 Boston, MA – House of Blues !

03/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount !

03/10 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel !

06/10 Detroit, MI – Assemble Sound

07/10 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

08/10 Columbus, OH – Express Live! !

10/10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre !

11/10 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave !

15/10 Houston, TX – HOB Peacock Lounge

17/10 Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater !

19/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium !

20/1o Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex !

22/10 Portland, OR – Star Theater

23/10 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater !

24/10 San Diego, CA – The Observatory

27/10 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues !

28/10 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues !

29/10 San Pedro, CA – The Growlers Festival

30/10 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Parish

Glass and Kath engaged in a public dispute following the singer’s departure from the band. Glass has said that she was “frustrated” and “desperate” throughout her career with Kath.

“For the majority of my career I was conflicted,” she said last year. “I would go onstage and show this aggressive, angry side of myself. It was an expression of my frustration and desperation. It was a way for me to communicate what I was going through without having to explain anything offstage, because I didn’t want to be seen as vulnerable. It was a way to be confrontational when in my personal life I felt like my feelings weren’t respected. It was deeply miserable.”

Glass added: “I felt like I was lying to my fans even though my way of speaking out was the most honest expression which I had available to me at the time. Now I feel like I’m finally learning to use my voice.”