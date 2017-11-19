Alice Glass served with court summons from Ethan Kath by someone pretending to be a fan

The ex-Crystal Castles singer has accused her former bandmate of physical, sexual and psychological abuse

Alice Glass has been served with a court summons from Ethan Kath by someone pretending to be a fan of hers.

The ex-Crystal Castles singer issued a statement last month accusing her former bandmate of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse.

Glass claimed that Kath was “very manipulative towards” here. She said in the statement: “He figured out my insecurities and exploited them: he used the things he learned about me against me. Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed. It wasn’t always consensual and he remained sober whenever we were together.”

She also claimed that he “controlled everything” she did. Kath denied all of the allegations, saying the singer was “lying” and “still bitter about their break-up”. He was reported to have filed a defamation lawsuit against her, claiming Crystal Castles had lost $300,000 in profits.

Now Glass has posted a photo on Twitter of a judicial summons naming her as a defendant. The document confirms she is “being sued by plaintiff Claudio Palmieri aka Ethan Kath”.

“Just got served after my show in Chicago by someone pretending to be a fan,” she wrote. “lol see you in court asshole.”

Glass left Crystal Castles in 2014. Kath continued the band without her, replacing her with a new singer called Edith Frances.