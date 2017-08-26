The late frontman passed away in 2002.

Alice in Chains have paid tribute to late frontman Layne Staley with a short video clip posted to Twitter, on what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday.

“He was one of the greatest singers in rock and roll history and I’d never heard anything like him before and I will never hear anything like him since,” band co-founder and guitarist Jerry Cantrell says in the video, posted on August 22.

“Just to be able to get to be in a band with a guy that does that to you – there’s nobody better to me than him.

“He’s my friend. He’s a guy that gave me a place to live when I moved to Seattle and didn’t have any place to go. He took me in and I lived with him at a rehearsal hall.

“He was just a great fucking guy.”

The pair founded the band in 1987, rising to fame as part of the 90s grunge movement.

“When we started playing together and writing tunes, mostly I was doing back-ups,” Cantrell continues.

“I didn’t want to fucking sing anyway – we got him! We got that guy and he’s pretty fucking good, you know?

“He was great, There’s nobody better in my opinion.”

Staley struggled with depression and drug addiction for much of his adult life, and was found dead on April 5 2002.

The death certificate reported “an acute intoxication due to the combined effects of opiate (heroin) and cocaine.”

Earlier this year, Alice in Chains confirmed that they were recording a new album.

When asked about it on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation show, Jerry Cantrell revealed: “We’re in the process of cobbling together some tunes, and hopefully in the very near future we’ll have something out for you guys.”

When pressed on a possible target date, he responded: “I don’t know. We’ll see. When we’re ready, we’ll let you know. But we are in the process of working on stuff, yeah.”