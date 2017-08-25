Alien Ant Farm have announced a massive UK and European tour

The pop-punks are back

Alien Ant Farm are heading to the UK and Europe for a huge 11-date tour.

It follows their 2016 tour which saw the band perform their debut album, “Anthology” in full. The band are known for their cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ and hits ‘Movies’ and ‘These Days’.

Support for the tour comes from SOiL and Illinois based post-grunge band, Local H. See the full tour dates below.

Tuesday 6th Bristol O2 Academy

Wednesday 7th London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Thursday 8th Manchester O2 Ritz

Saturday 10th Norwich Waterfront

Sunday 11th Leeds O2 Academy

Monday 12th Birmingham O2 Institute

Wednesday 14th Dublin Academy

Thursday 15th Belfast Limelight 2

Friday 16th Glasgow The Garage

Saturday 17th Newcastle O2 Academy

Sunday 18th Nottingham Rock City

Tuesday 20th Netherlands, Zwolle Hedon

Wednesday 21st Germany, Bochum Matrix

Thursday 22nd Germany, Regensburg Eventhall

Friday 23rd Switzerland, Zug Galvanik

Sunday 25th Austria, Vienna Szene Wien

Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale on Tuesday August 29th and general sale on Thursday August 31st.

Last year, Alien Ant Farm‘s guitarist Terry Corso pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan at a gig – after he assumed he’d been pelted with urine.

The four-piece were performing at Chester’s Live Rooms venue when the altercation took place on Wednesday 26 October, resulting in Corso assaulting fan Richard Newton.

Corso’s solicitor, Stephen Ferns, said that the band had urine thrown on them at a gig in Preston two days before the Chester gig, and they’d assumed the same had happened again.

“Two days before in Preston someone threw urine at the singer [Dryden Mitchell] and they all stormed off stage,” Mr Ferns told the Chester Standard. “Then on the 26th in Chester, Terry Corso had something thrown at him which he assumed was urine.

“He felt angry at that so he confronted the fan and ended up hitting him once.”

He added: “He regrets his actions and says he never should have jumped off the stage.”