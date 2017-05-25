Alison Mosshart discusses the chances of a new Dead Weather album and tour

'We love it. There's never pressure, that's the way it is'

Alison Mosshart has discussed the chances of The Dead Weather reuniting for a new album and tour – saying that it could happen as soon as the members each find the time.

The Dead Weather consists of Mosshart of The Kills, Jack White, Dean Fertita of Queens Of The Stone Age, and Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs. They have not released a live album since 2015’s ‘Dodge And Burn‘, and have not done a full live tour since 2010.

Asked about her current work outside of The Kills, Mosshart told NME: “I’ve been singing on people’s records. I’m designing clothes right now, I’ve been designing all sorts of things. Kind of juggling about 16 projects which are really exciting – none of which I really wanna talk about because you never know what will happen and what doesn’t happen.

“I’ve been busy and it’s been a good year in that way; lots of really fun stuff and creative stuff has come my way. It’s been good. So, Dead Weather…Dean is totally in Queens of the Stone Age land, they just finished a record. I’m sure he’s gonna be touring for the rest of his life, again.

Mosshart added: “Jack is doing his own thing. Everyone’s kind of tied up. Dead Weather is a band where the second we all find a day that we’re in town together, and we don’t wanna have to run off on tour, we’ll go into the studio and record something, because we love it. There’s never pressure, that’s the way it is.”

While Mosshart also spoke to NME about defiance in the age of populism and Donald Trump, The Kills will be headlining Margate Wonderland at Dreamland this weekend, alongside Carl Barat & The Jackals, TOY, The Duke Spirit and many more.