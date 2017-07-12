All-American Rejects agree to play a fan’s wedding after she smashes their Twitter challenge

Never make a promise you can't keep.

The All-American Rejects have agreed to play a fan’s family wedding after she rose to their Twitter retweet challenge.

Nicki Hurren asked the band on July 9 how many retweets she’d need to get the band to “play at [her] sister’s wedding the Friday after [their] show” in Oklahoma.

The band replied “50K”, a figure Hurren exceeded comfortably by racking up 75,000 retweets in just two days. The band’s frontman Tyson Ritter then tweeted at her: “It seems you have bested us. What so I gotta go rent a powder blue tux now?”

All American Rejects are gearing up to release their first album in five years this autumn. “It’s not going to be the same Rejects record because it never is, if you’ve listened to one of our records,” Ritter, who has recently appeared in the US TV series Parenthood, told Billboard.

“This time, to me, the visual offering is so important. The last five years of learning my craft as an actor and really developing that side of being a visual artist in that way has made me realise how important that really is – to put the eyes to the ears. This is going to be more of a visual experience. This record is going to be about your eyes and the headphones.”