Allman Brothers’ Butch Trucks dead after committing suicide

Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks has died at the age of 69.

Trucks passed away on Tuesday (January 24) at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Local reports confirm that the musician’s death has been ruled as suicide, with the Miami Herald describing the tragic event: “Trucks shot himself in the head with a pistol as his wife of 25 years stood near him”.

A statement posted to the band’s Facebook page reads: “The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch’s friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss. Butch will play on in our hearts forever. Donations and remembrances in Butch’s name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia.”

Southern rock veterans the Allman Brothers Band formed in Jacksonville in 1969 by brothers Duane and Gregg Allman. Duane died in a motorcycle accident in 1971.

They are perhaps best known for their 1971 live album ‘At Fillmore East’ and their 1973 hit ‘Ramblin’ Man’. The latter song became the group’s first and only top 10 US single, peaking at number two on the Billboard chart.

The Allman Brothers Band were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012.