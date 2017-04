Watch Alt-J perform ‘In Cold Blood’ with The Roots

Trio were joined by Jimmy Fallon's house band on 'The Tonight Show'

Alt-J performed their new track ‘In Cold Blood’ on The Tonight Show last night (April 18) with The Roots.

The band’s new record ‘Relaxer’ is set for release on June 2. ‘In Cold Blood’ follows lead single ‘3WW’, which features a guest appearance from Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell.

The trio teamed up with Jimmy Fallon’s house band for last night’s US TV appearance. Watch in full below.

The band’s last LP ‘This Is All Yours’ was released in 2014. Their Mercury Prize-winning debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ was released in 2012. Drummer Thom Sonny Green also released a solo record titled ‘High Anxiety’ last August.

Speaking to NME last year, drummer Green confirmed that, despite his solo ventures, Alt-J are “by no means” over.

“[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

Pressed on what the album might sound like, Green replied: “I can’t predict it. You know, we write what we feel.”

Green also said on the topic of Alt-J’s next album: “All we ever want to do is write interesting things, so we might write an entire album with an acoustic guitar and a tambourine. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the band are also set to play a one-off date at London’s O2 arena as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday shows on June 16.

The full tracklisting for ‘Relaxer’ is:

‘3WW’

‘In Cold Blood’

‘House of the Rising Sun’

‘Hit Me Like That Snare’

‘Deadcrush’

‘Adeline’

‘Last Year’

‘Pleader’