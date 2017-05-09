Watch Alt-J’s new Iggy Pop-narrated video for ‘In Cold Blood’

Band's new album 'Relaxer' is out in June

Alt-J have unveiled a new video for their track ‘In Cold Blood’. It features narration from Iggy Pop.

The band’s new record ‘Relaxer’ is set for release on June 2. ‘In Cold Blood’ follows lead single ‘3WW’, which features a guest appearance from Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell. They recently performed ‘In Cold Blood’ on US TV with The Roots.

The group’s last LP ‘This Is All Yours’ was released in 2014. Their Mercury Prize-winning debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ was released in 2012. Drummer Thom Sonny Green also released a solo record titled ‘High Anxiety’ last August.

For their ‘In Cold Blood’ video, the band follow a life of a wood mouse. Iggy Pop says in the clip: “It must be cautious. Enemies are everywhere… The humble wood mouse, if it survives, it will be because of a remarkable skill to adapt to almost any new environment on its way to the future. And the future indeed looks bright.”

Alt-J say in a press release: “We love working with great directors, giving them the creative freedom to interpret our tracks as they wish. It leads to great collaborations, like this new video for ‘In Cold Blood’ from Casper Balslev. As you are about to find out, a day in the life of a wood mouse can be unexpectedly dangerous… We hope you enjoy it.”

Speaking to NME last year, drummer Green confirmed that, despite his solo ventures, Alt-J are “by no means” over.

“[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

Meanwhile, the band also recently announced a one-off date at London’s O2 arena as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday shows on June 16.

Check out the full tracklisting for ‘Relaxer’:

‘3WW’

‘In Cold Blood’

‘House of the Rising Sun’

‘Hit Me Like That Snare’

‘Deadcrush’

‘Adeline’

‘Last Year’

‘Pleader’