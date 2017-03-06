Alt-J and Jamiroquai to mark London O2 arena’s tenth anniversary

Tickets go on sale this week

Alt-J and Jamiroquai have been announced as the first acts to perform at the London O2 venue’s forthcoming 10th anniversary birthday shows.

The former will be gracing the stage on June 16, for their only UK indoor show of 2017 while Jay Kay’s band will perform on June 24.

Tickets for both go on general sale on Friday (March 10). Priority Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (March 8). More acts will be announced over the coming weeks for the week-long series of concerts.

Alt-J said in a statement: “The O2 is a huge, cool venue and we are excited to be helping to mark its tenth birthday. It was a very special night the first time we played there, and we’re looking forward to going back for seconds. This is one of the first shows where we’ll be playing new songs from our forthcoming album, and we can’t wait to get back on stage again.”

The band shared a new song from their forthcoming album ‘Relaxer’ this morning (March 6). It is set for release on June 9.

Since it first opened in 2007, Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Prince, U2, Madonna, Jay-Z and Kanye West, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and The Spice Girls have all performed at the venue. Led Zeppelin also performed a special one-off concert during the venue’s opening year.

Meanwhile, Jamiroquai have also announced a one-off date at London’s Roundhouse venue on March 31, the day their new album ‘Automaton’ is released.

Jay Kay’s band previously announced a string of headline festival dates for summer 2017.

The full Jamiroquai tour schedule is as follows:

Tue 28 March – La Sall Pleyel, Paris

Fri 31 March – The Roundhouse, London

Thu May 25 2017 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sun May 28 2017 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Sat June 17 2017 – Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sun June 9 2017 – North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

Tue July 11 2017 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Fri July 14 2017 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sun July 16 2017 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tue July 18 2017 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Sat July 22 2017 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Sat August 5 2017 – Sudoeste, Portugal

Sat August 12 2017 – Boardmasters, UK

The London band released their debut album ‘Emergency On Planet Earth’ in 1993 and have notched up four UK Number One albums, nine UK Top Ten singles and total record sales of 26 million over the years.

