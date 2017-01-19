Alt-J, Jamiroquai, Two Door Cinema Club & more for Boardmasters

'Canned Heat' returns to the UK

Boardmasters has announced the first wave of acts for the returning festival in 2017 – with Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Two Door Cinema Club headlining.

Also on the line-up for the UK surf and music festival are Andy C, Jake Bugg, Slaves, Patrick Topping, Wild Beasts, Roger Sanchez, Becky Hill, Solardo, TQD, Theo Kottis, Tom Grennan, Cadenza and Youngr.

The news of Jamiroquai’s first UK date of the year comes after the funk veterans announced their return and new album earlier this week – much to the world’s delight.

“We are hugely excited to announce our three headliners and other world-class musical talent as part of what’s shaping up to be the best Boardmasters line up yet. Every year, the biggest names in music and surfing keep Cornwall firmly on the map as the festival continues to go from strength to strength,” said festival director Andrew Topham. “Boardmasters has an incredible community of dedicated fans who we look forward to welcoming everyone back for another summer of awesome surf and music action on two amazing sites – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay.”

Meanwhile, Alt-J are set to release their third album later this year.

Boardmasters Festival takes place from 9-13 August at Fistral Beach on Watergate Bay in Cornwall. For tickets and more information, visit here.