Listen to Alt-J’s new song ‘Adeline’

The track, which is set to feature on the band's forthcoming new album 'Relaxer', was premiered on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show today (May 24)

Alt-J have shared the next new song from their forthcoming album ‘Relaxer’ – listen to ‘Adeline’ below.

The track is the third to be officially premiered from the band’s upcoming third album, which follows 2014’s ‘This Is All Yours’. The record’s lead single, ‘3WW’, was unveiled back in March, while ‘In Cold Blood’ arrived a few weeks later. ‘Relaxer’ is set for release on June 2.

Alt-J have now revealed ‘Adeline’, with the track earning the title of ‘World Record’ on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show earlier today. Speaking about the writing process behind the new song, keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton revealed that ideas for the track first came to the fore while on tour.

“It initially started to be written in Australia, and was one of the ones we’d do in soundcheck quite a lot – just like playing with little bits of it and trying it out, trying to remember what was good with recordings and voice memos,” Unger-Hamilton said. “Then we’d come back to it time and time again, and when we came back to the UK to make album number three, we knew ‘Adeline’ was going to be a song that would be on that record. So we got together, unwrapped all of our ideas and looked at what we had – and then we put it all together.”

Listen to Alt J’s ‘Adeline’ below.

The video for ‘In Cold Blood’, meanwhile, was released earlier this month, featuring narration from Iggy Pop.

The band also recently announced a one-off date at London’s O2 Arena as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday celebrations, with the gig set to take place on June 16.