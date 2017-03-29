Listen to Alt-J’s new single ‘In Cold Blood’

From third album 'Relaxer'

Alt-J have shared another new song from their forthcoming third album ‘Relaxer’.

The band’s new record is set for release on June 2 (brought froward by a week) and has already been preceded by lead single ‘3WW’, which features a guest appearance from Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell.

Now the band have unveiled ‘In Cold Blood’. Writing of the track’s formation on Twitter, Alt-J said that it was “conceived in our Leeds days, completed in London”.

They add: “The brass was recorded at Abbey Road; the keyboards were done on a Casiotone that cost £1.05 on eBay; and no-one is quite sure where the key change came from. We hope you enjoy it.”

Listen to ‘In Cold Blood’ beneath.

The band’s last LP ‘This Is All Yours’ was released in 2014. Their Mercury Prize-winning debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ was released in 2012. Drummer Thom Sonny Green also released a solo record titled ‘High Anxiety’ last August.

Speaking to NME last year, drummer Green confirmed that, despite his solo ventures, Alt-J are “by no means” over.

“[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

Pressed on what the album might sound like, Green replied: “I can’t predict it. You know, we write what we feel.”

Green also said on the topic of Alt-J’s next album: “All we ever want to do is write interesting things, so we might write an entire album with an acoustic guitar and a tambourine. We’ll see.”

The full tracklisting for ‘Relaxer’ is:

‘3WW’

‘In Cold Blood’

‘House of the Rising Sun’

‘Hit Me Like That Snare’

‘Deadcrush’

‘Adeline’

‘Last Year’

‘Pleader’

Meanwhile, the band are also set to play a one-off date at London’s O2 arena as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday shows on June 16.