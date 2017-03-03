Alt-J preview new music from third album ‘Relaxer’

Ahead of the band's third album

Alt-J appear to be teasing their next album in a mysterious new trailer video.

The album will be their third to date. The band followed their Mercury Prize-winning 2012 debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ with ‘This Is All Yours’ in 2014. Drummer Thom Sonny Green also released a solo record titled ‘High Anxiety’ last August.

This new trailer video, posted on YouTube and the band’s social channels, includes new music and the title ‘00110011 01110111 01110111’.

As Stereogum notes, when put through a binary translator, the code reads: “3ww”. Watch below.

Stereogum also claims that the band’s new album will be called ‘Relaxer’ and will be released in June. See the reported artwork below.

Speaking to NME last year, drummer Green confirmed that, despite his solo ventures, Alt-J are “by no means” over.

“[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

Pressed on what the album might sound like, Green replied: “I can’t predict it. You know, we write what we feel.”

He also stated that he has “no idea” when the album might be released and that recording hasn’t started yet.

Speaking to DIY, Green said on the topic of Alt-J’s next album: “All we ever want to do is write interesting things, so we might write an entire album with an acoustic guitar and a tambourine. We’ll see.”