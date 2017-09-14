Alt-J talk second Mercury Prize nomination and being tipped to headline Glastonbury

Band say they had been "expecting" Marika Hackman to be nominated for the Mercury Prize this year

Alt-J have described what it’s like to be nominated for the Mercury Prize for a second time as well as their thoughts on possibly headlining Glastonbury in the future.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show are held at Eventim Apollo, London this evening (September 14), with Lauren Laverne returning as host and Idris Elba announcing the big winner on the night.

Alt-J are nominated alongside Blossoms, Dinosaur, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, J Hus, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, Sampha, Stormzy, The Big Moon and The xx.

Having picked up the award for their debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ in 2012, the band admitted that their earlier win “diminishes” their chance of winning again this year.

However, frontman Joe Newman stated that it “means more” to be nominated for a second time. “The first time was a bit of a whirlwind,” he told NME on the red carpet. “Second time around we feel it’s amazing that people still think we’re good. We think that, but it’s nice that other people think that.”

The band also said that they had been “expecting” Marika Hackman to be nominated this year because “her album is really, really good”.

Asked about recent comments made by Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis that they could be a Glasto headliner in the future, Newman replied: “That’s a lovely thing for her to say and yeah, who knows.”

He added: “I don’t think we think about that. What we think about is getting the live performance where we want it… and putting on a good show.”

Check out Apple’s playlist of this year’s Mercury Prize nominees below:

See the full list of Mercury nominated albums beneath. The winner will be announced later.

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’