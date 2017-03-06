Alt-J share new song and tracklisting from third album ‘Relaxer’

It is due out in June

Alt-J have shared a new song and the tracklisting for their forthcoming third album ‘Relaxer’.

The track ‘3WW’ is the first to be premiered from the new record. You can listen to it via Spotify below.

It comes after the band teased their album with a trailer on Friday (March 3). It is set for release on June 9.

The band’s last LP ‘This Is All Yours’ was released in 2014. Their Mercury Prize-winning debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ was released in 2012. Drummer Thom Sonny Green also released a solo record titled ‘High Anxiety’ last August.

Speaking to NME last year, drummer Green confirmed that, despite his solo ventures, Alt-J are “by no means” over.

“[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

Pressed on what the album might sound like, Green replied: “I can’t predict it. You know, we write what we feel.”

Green also said on the topic of Alt-J’s next album: “All we ever want to do is write interesting things, so we might write an entire album with an acoustic guitar and a tambourine. We’ll see.”

The full tracklisting for ‘Relaxer’ is:

‘3WW’

‘In Cold Blood’

‘House of the Rising Sun’

‘Hit Me Like That Snare’

‘Deadcrush’

‘Adeline’

‘Last Year’

‘Pleader’

Meanwhile, the band are set to join Kasabian and Arcade Fire as headliners of Croatia’s acclaimed INmusic Festival from 19-21 June 2017. Tickets are available now from here.

The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced, but with previous years’ line-ups including the likes of Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, Placebo, The Prodigy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Moby and Morrissey, anticipation is high.