Alt-J share new web video game

Third album 'Relaxer' is set to drop in the summer

Alt-J have posted a new web game online.

The game, which is soundtracked by their recent song ‘3WW’, puts the player in a first-person perspective and allows them to walk around a dark, low-resolution 360 degree environment as the song plays.

Running into specific characters also trigger photos of the band. You can play the ‘Relaxer’ game here.

Last month the band shared ‘3WW’ and the tracklisting for their forthcoming third album of the same name.

‘3WW’ features a guest appearance from Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell.

3WW 3WW, a song by alt-J on Spotify

It comes after the band teased their album with a trailer last month. It is set for release on June 9.

The band’s last LP ‘This Is All Yours’ was released in 2014. Their Mercury Prize-winning debut ‘An Awesome Wave’ was released in 2012. Drummer Thom Sonny Green also released a solo record titled ‘High Anxiety’ last August.

Read more: The New Alt-J Album: When It’s Out, What It Will Be Like, And Everything We Know So Far

Speaking to NME last year, drummer Green confirmed that, despite his solo ventures, Alt-J are “by no means” over.

“[We’re] very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting,” Green said of their next record. “I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny that we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick.”

The full tracklisting for ‘Relaxer’ is:

‘3WW’

‘In Cold Blood’

‘House of the Rising Sun’

‘Hit Me Like That Snare’

‘Deadcrush’

‘Adeline’

‘Last Year’

‘Pleader’

Meanwhile, the band also recently announced a one-off date at London’s O2 arena as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday shows on June 16.

Alt-J said in a statement: “The O2 is a huge, cool venue and we are excited to be helping to mark its tenth birthday. It was a very special night the first time we played there, and we’re looking forward to going back for seconds. This is one of the first shows where we’ll be playing new songs from our forthcoming album, and we can’t wait to get back on stage again.”

They are also set to join Kasabian and Arcade Fire as headliners of Croatia’s acclaimed INmusic Festival from 19-21 June 2017. Tickets are available now from here.