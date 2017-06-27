Amid reports of The Stone Roses’ split, Ian Brown is reportedly making a new solo album

The plot thickens around the future of the Manchester legends

Amid reports that The Stone Roses have split once again, it is claimed that frontman Ian Brown is working on a new solo album.

At the weekend, rumours began to circulate that the Manchester legends’ show in Glasgow would be their last, before comments made by Brown during the show seemed to confirm that the band had come to an end once again.

As the gig at Hampden Park drew to a close, Brown told the crowd: “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy that it happened.”

When approached by NME, a representative for the band declined to comment on the future of the band.

Now, the Daily Star reports that Ian Brown has been working on his first solo album in eight years since May.

Over the past few days, fans have since taken online to ‘mourn’ the loss of the band once again: