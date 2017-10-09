Amy Winehouse’s family in talks to turn her life into a West End musical

"There's so much more to her than just the drugs and alcohol

The family of Amy Winehouse are in talks to turn her life story into a musical.

The soul sensation died from alcohol poisoning aged just 27 back in September 2011. Her life, rise to fame, her struggles with fame and battles with addiction became the subject of the acclaimed documentary ‘Amy‘ in 2015. But now, it looks like her family are looking to re-tell her story in a different light.

Speaking to The Sun at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala in London, her father Mitch said that they were looking to take her life to the stage – focussing more on her music and talent rather than her battles with drugs.

“A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future,” said Mitch. “It is something I’d really like to happen and I’ve said I’m happy for it to go ahead.”

He added: “It would be for the West End. We want to do something that remembers Amy for what she was, there’s so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol.”

Mitch had been very critical of the film ‘Amy’ – describing it as “very hurtful”, claiming that it “did not show her sense of fun”. He is now also pursuing a documentary of his own about the singer’s life, and is hoping to start work on the project soon.

Defending the film, Amy’s friend and collaborator Mark Ronson – claiming that it “puts her back on the pedestal where she belongs”.

“I know there were a few things the family weren’t happy about,” Ronson said. “I’m a huge supporter of the family and really sympathise with their concerns, but this film gives Amy that legend status.”