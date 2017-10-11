Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais says her modelling career is thanks to her father

"People say, ‘You only did that because of your dad’. That’s 100 per cent true"

Anais Gallagher, daughter of Noel Gallagher, has said that her modelling breakthrough came because of her famous father.

Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine recently, Anais, 17, said: “I think it’s tough for me because in no way am I here by my own right. I’m here with this platform because of my parents.”

“People say, ‘You only did that because of your dad’. That’s 100 per cent true, but I’ve only sustained where I am because I’m me. I’m a hard worker and I have my own mind.”

Anais has modelled for the likes of Reebok, Accessorize and Dolce & Gabbana. Of recently appearing on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, she said: “I found it all a little funny – I just walked in a straight line!”

However, Anais went on to stress that some of her accomplishments have nothing to do with who her dad is. ” Like when I wrote about not being able to vote in the general election for Teen Vogue,” she said.

“A lot of teachers said I had a pretty face and a lucky last name and that I wasn’t intelligent enough to write, or couldn’t because I’m dyslexic. But that was nothing to do with my name. I wrote it myself and it was published. I was immensely proud of myself.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher’s son Gene recently hit out at his cousin on Twitter, tweeting of Anais: “u look like ur dad w a blonde wig on… u model coz u look like ur dad not coz of who u are nobody care about who u are”.

“I know he likes to think differently, but I love my dad’s music genuinely more than anything,” Anais told NME earlier this year. “I bang out Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in my room super-loud all the time. But growing up, kids at school would tease me and shout ‘Wonderwall’ lyrics in my face. It’s still something adults like to do after they’ve had a few drinks.

“I was back in Manchester in the summer with my mates. Some guys in the pub recognised me and subsequently serenades me with ‘Wonderwall’.”

When asked about her ideal karaoke song, Anais replied: “I’m not a karaoke person, but if I had to pick something I’d probably pick Blur’s ‘Parklife’ – just for the irony.”