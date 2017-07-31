Anarbor drummer Tyler Hedstrom has died at the age of 17

"You made us a better band".

Tyler Hedstrom, the drummer in US rock band Anarbor, has died at the age of 17.

In a statement released through Facebook, the band confirmed that the youngster had taken his own life – and hailed him for making Anarbor “a better band”.

“Tyler was 17, a gifted and magnificent musician and an inspiration to all of us. He was changing how we approached our live show, how we approached music and most of all how we approached people. You made us a better band, you made all of us better people”, the band wrote in a statement.

“Tyler, we miss you, everyone does, you became part of another family when you joined the band, a music family that stretches across the world, and we are all here for you. You don’t know this yet, but you’re helping so many people right now with your story, it’s invaluable the effect you had on us, your family and people around you, and this won’t stop, you’re here forever with us.”

The band have also started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his funeral, along with donations to charities that work with suicide prevention and treating mental illness.

Hedstrom had joined the band this year, after Anarbor released their third, self-titled, album last year.