Anderson .Paak is supporting Bruno Mars on tour

‘Malibu’ star is set to open the '24K Magic' world tour, starting this March
Bruno Mars has confirmed Anderson .Paak as the special guest on his upcoming ’24k Magic’ world tour.
.Paak, who made the shortlist for the BBC Sound of 2017 after releasing the ‘Malibu’ LP last year, is set to join Mars on a run of shows taking place from this March.
It’s not yet confirmed which shows .Paak will support on – Mars’ extensive schedule takes in over 100 dates – or whether he will join the superstar for UK dates, which can be seen below.
Wed April 12 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Thu April 13 2017 – GLASGOW SEE Hydro
Sat April 15 2017 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena
Tue April 18 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Wed April 19 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Fri April 21 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Sat April 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Mon April 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Tue April 25 2017 – BIRMINGAM Barclaycard Arena
Thu April 27 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Sat April 29 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Tue May 02 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Wed May 03 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Fri May 05 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Sat May 06 2017 – SHEFFIELD Arena
Anderson .Paak is nominated for two Grammy Awards – Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Malibu’ – with winners announced on February 12.
Full dates and tickets for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour can be found here.
Bruno Mars recently appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show in the US for a round of ‘Carpool Karaoke’, impersonating Elvis, trying on silly hats and singing his biggest hits. Mars sang ‘Locked Out of Heaven’, ’24K Magic’, ‘If I Knew’, “Uptown Funk’, ‘Perm’ and ‘Grenade’.