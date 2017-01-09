Anderson .Paak is supporting Bruno Mars on tour

‘Malibu’ star is set to open the '24K Magic' world tour, starting this March



Bruno Mars has confirmed Anderson .Paak as the special guest on his upcoming ’24k Magic’ world tour.

.Paak, who made the shortlist for the BBC Sound of 2017 after releasing the ‘Malibu’ LP last year, is set to join Mars on a run of shows taking place from this March.

It’s not yet confirmed which shows .Paak will support on – Mars’ extensive schedule takes in over 100 dates – or whether he will join the superstar for UK dates, which can be seen below.

Wed April 12 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Thu April 13 2017 – GLASGOW SEE Hydro

Sat April 15 2017 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Tue April 18 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed April 19 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri April 21 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat April 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Mon April 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Tue April 25 2017 – BIRMINGAM Barclaycard Arena

Thu April 27 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sat April 29 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tue May 02 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Wed May 03 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Fri May 05 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sat May 06 2017 – SHEFFIELD Arena

Anderson .Paak is nominated for two Grammy Awards – Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Malibu’ – with winners announced on February 12.

Full dates and tickets for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour can be found here.

Bruno Mars recently appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show in the US for a round of ‘Carpool Karaoke’, impersonating Elvis, trying on silly hats and singing his biggest hits. Mars sang ‘Locked Out of Heaven’, ’24K Magic’, ‘If I Knew’, “Uptown Funk’, ‘Perm’ and ‘Grenade’.