Animal Collective share new song ‘Kinda Bonkers’ from forthcoming EP

The song was played for the first time during a recent DJ set from the band.

Animal Collective have shared a new song titled ‘Kinda Bonkers’ ahead of their forthcoming EP ‘The Paints’.

On Thursday (February 9), Animal Collective performed a DJ set at the California Academy of Sciences during San Francisco’s Noise Pop Festival. The group used the opportunity to debut a new song entitled ‘Kinda Bonkers’, according to a Redditor who was there and Shazam’d it live.

Shazam’s information indicates that the song will appear on the band’s forthcoming EP ‘The Painters’, which may serve as a sequel or companion piece to last year’s ‘Painting With’. You can see a video recording of the song below.

The band last released two live albums for download on a pay-what-you-want system to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ rights in North Carolina, following the imposition of the so-called “Bathroom Bill” in 2016.

The anti-LGBTQ law was rushed through to prevent the city of Charlotte – and any other city within the state in the future – from passing a measure that would protect the LGBT community from discrimination and allow transgender people to use the bathrooms of the gender they identify with.

Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Ringo Starr cancelled gigs in protest, while Father John Misty announced he will donate profits from his upcoming gig in North Carolina to an LGBT support centre, Time Out Youth.

Other artists, including Against Me! and Cyndi Lauper, have vowed to play anyway as an act of protest, while Beyonce recently released a statement praising “those doing the good work” in the state.