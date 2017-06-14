Marianne Faithfull pays tribute to late Rolling Stones muse Anita Pallenberg

Singer mourns the death of actress and model Pallenberg

Marianne Faithfull has posted a tribute to actress and model Anita Pallenberg following news of her death.

Pallenberg, the former partner of Keith Richards, passed away yesterday (June 13) at the age of 73.

Faithfull, a close friend of Pallenberg’s since 1966m, mourned the news on Facebook by quoting the poem ‘The Cloths of Heaven’ by WB Yeats.

She added: “Anita used to say that we (the two of us) are light years ahead of the Rolling Stones. Witty and probably true!”

“I will miss Anita so much; 52 years! I really loved her. We had good times & bad times, but I only remember the good times now. She taught me so much, especially after we got clean; it was very good, and so much fun! Farewell my love, go well.”

See Faithfull’s post in full below.

Pallenberg, born in Rome to German parents, spent time with Andy Warhol’s Factory crowd in New York City before meeting The Rolling Stones in Munich in 1965. She was romantically involved with band member Brian Jones for around two years, but became better known for her long-term relationship with Keith Richards.

Though they never married, Pallenberg and Richards were in a relationship for around 12 years and had three children together. Pallenberg sang backing vocals on the classic Rolling Stones hit ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ and has been acknowledged as a significant influence on the band.

Jo Bergman, the band’s assistant in the late ’60s and early ’70s, once said: “Anita is a Rolling Stone. She, Mick, Keith and Brian were the Rolling Stones. Her influence has been profound. She keeps things crazy.”

Pallenberg’s acting career was sporadic but included some highly notable roles. She starred opposite Mick Jagger in the controversial 1970 film Performance and had a supporting role in 1968’s cult classic Barbarella. She later appeared in Harmony Korine’s 2007 film Mister Lonely.

She also appeared alongside Faithfull in a classic episode of Absolutely Fabulous, playing The Devil to Faithfull’s God.

Pallenberg battled drug addiction for much of her life but said in 2014 that she had been sober from drugs for 14 years. She is survived by two children and five grandchildren.

Pallenberg’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.