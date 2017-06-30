Radio station sends hilarious email to Annie Lennox saying her music has ‘potential’

Eurythmics singer shares the email online

Annie Lennox has posted a screenshot of an email she received from a radio station, asking her to submit her music while stating that she has “potential”.

An employee from an unnamed station in Los Angeles allegedly emailed Lennox, saying that she “came across your music online and really like what I heard!”.

Explaining that she “find[s] artists who I think have potential”, the individual called on Lennox to “please send over the MP3 for your latest single”, promising that she would forward it to her boss to “see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation”.

She also said that she could put Lennox in touch with “an artist development firm that can also get you onto 150 radio stations worldwide.

“Please let them know Kylie referred you and you should be in,” the person added.

Posting the email to Facebook, Lennox joked in its caption: “I think I’m in with a chance??!!!”. See below.

Eurythmics singer and solo artist Lennox has won four Grammy Awards over the course of her career, which dates back to the late 1970s. She has sold over 80 million records worldwide.

Lennox’s latest solo album ‘Nostalgia’ was released in 2014. It reached number 9 in the UK and number 10 in the US chart.