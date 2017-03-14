The Who announce residency in Las Vegas

Rock veterans are also set to perform at the forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust gig run

The Who have announced plans to hold a residency in Las Vegas.

The veteran rockers, who are due to perform at the forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this month, will perform at Caesars Palace from July 29 up until August 11 for a run of six shows, although a statement described it as a “first run.” Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 17).

The Who are the first rock band to play at at Caesars Palace since the concert venue opened in 2003.

Other performers with residencies include Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart.

The Who will play:

Las Vegas Caesars Palace July 29, August 1, 4, 7, 9, 11

Meanwhile Johnny Marr will be teaming up with Pet Shop Boys and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for the forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust shows along with Paul Weller and Olly Murs.

“This will be a very special night for us, performing with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic,” the Pet Shop Boys recently said. “We have often combined electronics with orchestrations on our records and now we’re going to do this in concert. Johnny has played on many of our albums and it will be a real thrill to have him on stage with us. The Teenage Cancer Trust is a wonderful organisation and we are delighted to be able to take part in this annual series of concerts which helps to fund their essential work.”

2017 is a landmark for TCT, with over 225 bands and artists having played Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, raising over £24 million with the likes of Muse, The Cure, Sir Paul McCartney and more. To celebrate their 100th show, The Who will be playing their classic album ‘Tommy’ in full.

The full list of upcoming Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall are below:

Monday 27 March – Olly Murs

Tuesday 28 March – Ed Sheeran

Wednesday 29 March – An evening of comedy hosted by Romesh Ranganathan – with special guests Jo Brand and Kevin Bridges

Thursday 30 March – The Who play ‘Tommy’ *100th TCT show

Friday 31 March – Paul Weller

Saturday 1 April – The Who play ‘Tommy’

Sunday 2 April – Pet Shop Boys with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra