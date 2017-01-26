Anohni hits out at Trump with new ‘Paradise’ EP title-track

New EP to be released in March
Anohni has announced a new EP and released the first track from it.
The former Antony and the Johnsons singer will release her ‘Paradise’ EP on March 17 via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. It’s a companion piece to last year’s ‘Hopelessness’ album and again features collaborations with Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke.
The title-track has been shared, with its video below.
In a statement, Anohni hits out at Trump’s Presidency, saying: “As Donald Trump and his cabinet now demonstrate, the skills encouraged in men by their biologies and the tools that boys master in the playground have not equipped them to deal with the unprecedented global crisis we are now facing. Mothers, your sons are trapped in a nightmare; they are not capable of responsibly negotiating the destructive agency that they now wield.”
The ‘Paradise’ EP tracklist is as follows:
1. ‘In My Dreams’
2. ‘Paradise’
3. ‘Jesus Will Kill You’
4. ‘Enemy’
5. ‘Ricochet’
6. ‘She Doesn’t Mourn Her Loss’
Read Anohni’s statement in full below:
Her gentle touch
My Father’s Hands
Rest on my Throat
“Our new leaders hope to crush our spirits and expedite ecocide in the name of virulent progress, consumerism and false security. Like Jihadis, many capitalists and Christians compulsively seek to facilitate a righteous “holy war”, or apocalypse.
For millennia, Men have enslaved women and attempted to appropriate female creative power, re-casting themselves as gods and creators. This assault continues today in the forms of ruthless wealth and mineral extraction, genetic engineering, mass surveillance and war mongering.
But as Donald Trump and his cabinet now demonstrate, the skills encouraged in men by their biologies and the tools that boys master in the playground have not equipped them to deal with the unprecedented global crisis we are now facing.
Mothers, your sons are trapped in a nightmare; they are not capable of responsibly negotiating the destructive agency that they now wield.
More profound even than a crime against humanity, fathers and sons now compulsively prepare to commit ecocide, in a final and irreversible assault upon creation itself.
Only an intervention by women around the world, with their innate knowledge of interdependency, deep listening, empathy and self-sacrifice, could possibly alter our species’ desperate course.”