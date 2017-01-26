Anohni hits out at Trump with new ‘Paradise’ EP title-track

New EP to be released in March

Anohni has announced a new EP and released the first track from it.

The former Antony and the Johnsons singer will release her ‘Paradise’ EP on March 17 via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. It’s a companion piece to last year’s ‘Hopelessness’ album and again features collaborations with Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke.

The title-track has been shared, with its video below.

In a statement, Anohni hits out at Trump’s Presidency, saying: “As Donald Trump and his cabinet now demonstrate, the skills encouraged in men by their biologies and the tools that boys master in the playground have not equipped them to deal with the unprecedented global crisis we are now facing. Mothers, your sons are trapped in a nightmare; they are not capable of responsibly negotiating the destructive agency that they now wield.”

The ‘Paradise’ EP tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘In My Dreams’

2. ‘Paradise’

3. ‘Jesus Will Kill You’

4. ‘Enemy’

5. ‘Ricochet’

6. ‘She Doesn’t Mourn Her Loss’

