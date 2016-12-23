Another band have confirmed themselves for Glastonbury 2017 – with The Avalanches revealing that they’ll be heading to Worthy Farm.

In a since deleted Tweet, the ‘Since I Left You’ Aussie dance pioneers simply wrote “We are playing Glastonbury!” – reports eFestivals.

So far, the only band confirmed for Glastonbury 2017 are headliners Radiohead, while ‘inside sources’ recently claimed that Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran would be the other headliners.

Asked if he knew anything about plans to play Glastonbury next year, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME: “Not yet man but I’m always the last to know. I have a big mouth so they don’t tell me anything. That’s a rule in Foo Fighters; ‘don’t tell Taylor, he’ll tell everybody’.”

When we asked if they were keen to return after being forced to cancel Glasto and shows at Wembley Stadium in 2015 when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg, Hawkins continued: “It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year. It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go and then Dave broke his leg like that it was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

Hawkins added: “The last thing Dave ever wants is to cancel a show, but we made lemonade. We got lemons and made lemonade. Maybe we’ll get to do Glastonbury again, I don’t know, like I said, I’m the last to know.”