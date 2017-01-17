Another Trump inauguration performer announced

Trump will be sworn in as President on Friday

Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave has been announced for a Donald Trump inauguration gig later this week.

Trump will be sworn in as President in Washington, DC on Friday (January 20). Former America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho is the only big name booked to perform at the ceremony so far.

However, Moore has now been added to The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert that takes place the day before (January 19) at the Lincoln Memorial. The gig also includes 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood and Marty Roe.

“I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President,” Moore said in a press release.

“I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country.”

Singer Jennifer Holliday had been booked but has cancelled her performance following criticism and after she and her family received death threats, according to a new report.

According to The Associated Press, Moore felt that the criticism directed at Holliday was “unfair” and said that he “wasn’t going to be intimidated by critics”.

Sam and Dave were best known for their performance of Isaac Hayes’ ‘Soul Man’. Bandmate Dave Prater passed away in 1988.

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events.

Meanwhile, a mock TV listing poking fun at Donald Trump’s inauguration has gone viral online.