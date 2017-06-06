Anthony Kiedis on Chris Cornell: ‘He left the world a better place’

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman says he doesn't 'judge' Cornell's actions because he doesn't 'know that kind of pain'

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has addressed the death of Chris Cornell, saying that the late singer “left the world a better place”.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last month (May 17). He was 52.

Speaking in a new interview, Kiedis said of Cornell: “He is of our generation… You never expect a contemporary who’s alive and well and still playing to suddenly check out like that. So I can’t say that I took him for granted, but… it was kind of shocking.”

Kiedis added: “We have a relationship with him and the rest of Soundgarden, because we went on tour with them in 1992 with Lollapalooza, and they were just a bunch of sweethearts, and we got to see them constantly. It was nice to see them back together and crushing to know that he was in a painful place in his mind to the point where he could wanna take his own life. And I don’t judge him for that, because I don’t know that kind of pain. Obviously, it has to be overwhelming in order to wanna leave. So, bless his family. He left the world a better place.”

RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer recently covered ‘Seasons’ in a tribute to Cornell.