Anti-Israel campaigners plan protest for Radiohead’s Glastonbury 2017 set

Campaigners have planned a protest at Glastonbury 2017 tonight against Radiohead‘s plans to play a show in Israel. Watch the video interview with campaigner Michael Daes above.

Radiohead are due to play a show in Tel Aviv during July. The band have faced calls to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Roger Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision amid an ongoing and widespread cultural boycott of the country.

Now, protestors against Israel plan to wave 100 Palestinian flags in front of their Pyramid Stage tonight.

“Lots of UK artists signed a letter in 2015, including Kate Tempest, Brian Eno, Jarvis Cocker, about 1000 artists in total – saying that because Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, they weren’t going to perform in Israel,” Daes told NME. “They recognised that when big name artists go and perform in Israel, they help Israel to create the idea that it’s a normal country. They help Israel to whitewash its crimes against the Palestinians.

“Unfortunately, Radiohead have announced that they’re going to perform in Israel on July 19, and I guess even more unfortunately, Palestinian artists, Palestinian civil society groups, they’ve been saying to Radiohead ‘hey, let’s have a chat about this’. Lots of other artists have cancelled, Roger Waters has written to Radiohead saying ‘hey guys, I don’t think you should be doing this’. What’s really disappointing is that Radiohead have refused to engage.”

He continued: “They haven’t met with any Palestinian artists asking for a meeting, so we want to wave dozens, hopefully 100 or so, near the front at Radiohead tonight to send a clear message to Radiohead that they should cancel their gig, they should stand in support of human rights and international law, and they shouldn’t help Israel to whitewash its crimes against the Palestinians.”

Yorke has recently clashed with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters over the issue. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Yorke described the situation as “extremely upsetting”, “offensive” and “an extraordinary waste of energy”, adding of Waters and his fellow critics: “It’s deeply distressing that they choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw shit at us in public.”

Roger Waters later hit back, saying that Yorke “had misinterpreted my attempt to start a conversation as a threat.”

