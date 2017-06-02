Anti-Theresa May protest song ‘Liar Liar’ reaches number 4 in UK chart

The track has been streamed over 300,000 times and downloaded by 42,000 people

An anti-Theresa May protest song has entered the top 5 of the UK Singles Chart this week.

‘Liar Liar GE2017’ is by little-known band Captain Ska and is a remix of a track they first released seven years ago. The updated song’s lyrics include the lines: “We all know politicians like telling lies / Big ones, little ones, porky pies / Saying they’re strong and stable won’t disguise / We’re still being taken for a ride.” It also features a variety of soundbites from the Prime Minister’s speeches and the damning chorus: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no.”

The song has now reached number 4 in the UK chart this week, being streamed over 300,000 times and downloaded by 42,000 people. The song’s video has been viewed nearly two million times on YouTube.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ is still at number 1, with DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ at number 2 and Liam Payne’s ‘Strip That Down’ at number 3.

Prime Minister May faces Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the UK general election when Britain goes to the polls on June 8.

Meanwhile, Morrissey has made headlines by describing Corbyn as “intelligent” and May as “dishonest”.

The former Smiths frontman criticised Theresa May for her support of fox hunting.