Aphex Twin shares new song ‘4xAtlantis take1’

Richard D. James, aka Aphex Twin, has shared a new song titled ‘4xAtlantis take1’.

The electronic musician last released a full-length album in 2014 with ‘Syro’ while an EP, ‘Cheetah’, arrived in July 2016. James is also known to release music on SoundCloud under the username user18081971 – James’ birth date.

According to Pitchfork, ‘4xAtlantis take1’ was “made to test out the Poly CV feature on the Cirklon,” while also using the 4 Intellijel Atlantix modules to make the track.

Sequentix have used the track in a new promotional video, taken at the Berlin electronic music and gear fair Superbooth. You can see that below.

Aphex Twin will be playing Field Day festival in London later this year, marking his set as a UK festival exclusive.

To mark the occasion, the festival have built a unique indoor stage just for James.

Meanwhile, Moby has recalled a time Aphex Twin called him “a buffoon”, saying that it’s “hard to like” his music ever since.

Opening up about the time Aphex Twin called him “just a buffoon” in the early ‘90s, Moby said that although he was a fan of Aphex Twin’s music, it was “hard to continue to like it” knowing he holds him in contempt.

As pointed out by FACT, Moby was speaking on Thump’s Rave Curious podcast, when he recalls a 1993 tour with Aphex Twin, Orbital and Vapourspace. He says James told a journalist at the time that he “couldn’t understand” why Moby was booked for the same tour, reportedly dismissing the US artist as “just a buffoon.”

Moby then tells podcast presenter Joshua Glazer that he thought it “was a shame” because he had liked Aphex Twin’s records at the beginning, but that it has been “hard to continue to like someone’s music when you know they hold you in contempt.”