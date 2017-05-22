Aphex Twin teases mysterious new project

Electronic music legend shares trailer video linked to London's NTS Radio

Aphex Twin is teasing a mysterious new house music-based project, sharing a trailer video linked to London’s NTS Radio.

The electronic musician last released a full-length album in 2014 with ‘Syro’ while an EP, ‘Cheetah’, arrived in July 2016. He also shared new track ‘4xAtlantis take1’ in April.

Now Aphex Twin has uploaded a video which distorts a vocal sample of Rhythm Controll’s 1987 Chicago house classic ‘My House’. The teaser features the NTS logo, the word “soon” and links to a password-protected website.

It has led to speculation that Aphex Twin could be set to launch a house music-based radio show on NTS.

Aphex Twin will be playing Field Day festival in London next month (June 3), marking his set as a UK festival exclusive. To mark the occasion, the festival have built a unique indoor stage just for James.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Read more: 19 of the biggest UK festival exclusives in 2017

Meanwhile, Moby has recalled a time Aphex Twin called him “a buffoon”, saying that it’s “hard to like” his music ever since.

Opening up about the time Aphex Twin called him “just a buffoon” in the early ‘90s, Moby said that although he was a fan of Aphex Twin’s music, it was “hard to continue to like it” knowing he holds him in contempt.

Moby was speaking on Thump’s Rave Curious podcast, when he recalls a 1993 tour with Aphex Twin, Orbital and Vapourspace. He says James told a journalist at the time that he “couldn’t understand” why Moby was booked for the same tour, reportedly dismissing the US artist as “just a buffoon.”

Moby then tells podcast presenter Joshua Glazer that he thought it “was a shame” because he had liked Aphex Twin’s records at the beginning, but that it has been “hard to continue to like someone’s music when you know they hold you in contempt.”