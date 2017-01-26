Apple sued over sample from Jamie xx’s ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’

Dispute first started in 2015

Apple is being sued by New York a cappella group The Persuasions over its use of one of their samples from Jamie xx‘s 2015 single, ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by singer Jerome Lawson, contends the sample, which was used in an iPhone 6 TV advert, violates his right to publicity under California law.

According to the lawsuit, Apple’s use of the recording in a commercial marks a “deliberate violation of the collective bargaining agreements with SAG and AFTRA,” including a protocol requiring separate bargaining for singers for usage in commercials, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The dispute first surfaced in 2015, when The Persuasions singer Jimmy Hayes alleged the group did not approve the vocal snippet from their 1972 single ‘Good Times’, which Jamie used on his solo debut, ‘In Colour’.

Hayes said at the time: “It doesn’t bother me that they wanted to sample, but the thing is we have to sit down with management and make sure that everything is recognized and on the up-and-up.”

But, he later retracted his claim admitting, he “was told about it, but forgot.”

Now Lawson claims that Apple and ad firm Media Arts Lab, by using his “prominent and recognisable” voice in the campaign, “deceived” fans into “falsely believing that Lawson endorsed Apple and the iPhone and/or that Lawson consented to the use of his voice to advertise Apple’s products.”

Listen to both Jamie xx and The Persuasions’ songs below.

Meanhile, The xx recently admitted that Jamie xx’s recent album and live DJ shows inspired their new record ‘I See You’.

Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim also said they were thankful that he produced the record because it gave them chance to “live” again.

“Going to Jamie’s shows definitely lit a fire under us,” Sim said. “We wanted to be up there. We were so proud of Jamie but we were like ‘We want this again’. It drove us to work on the songs that we had to make sure that they were the best songs they could be.”