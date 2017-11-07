Arab Strap may have played their last gig according to Aidan Moffat

The Falkirk indie band broke up in 2006, but reunited in 2011 for a one-off show and again in 2016

Arab Strap may have played their last ever gig, according to frontman Aidan Moffat.

The band performed at Iceland Airwaves festival in Reykjavík last week (November 1-5), alongside the likes of Billy Bragg, Fleet Foxes, Mumford & Sons and more.

Now, Moffat has replied to a fan on Twitter who called the band’s performance the “highlight of the festival”. “Cheers!” Moffat wrote. “May well have been the last Arab Strap gig too…”

Fans immediately responded to the news, reminding the musician the band had said that before when they originally split in 2006. However, they later reformed in 2011 for a one-off gig, and then got back together properly in 2016.

Though Arab Strap have not released a new album since 2005’s ‘The Last Romance‘, they did put out a self-titled compilation last year, collating highlights from their back catalogue. The record featured a new version of their debut single, titled ‘The First Big Weekend Of 2016‘.

The duo – consisting of Moffat and Malcolm Middleton – formed in Falkirk in 1995. They released six studio albums, beginning with ‘The Week Never Starts Round Here’ in 1996.

They have played a number of festivals and shows across the year, including performances at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago and Festival Number 6 in Wales.