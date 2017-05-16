Arcade Fire add two more intimate shows to UK tour

The 'Reflektor' stars return

Arcade Fire have announced details of two more shows as part of their upcoming UK tour – they’ll now be playing Edinburgh and Scunthorpe.

Rumours spread last night that the ‘Reflektor’ stars would be playing the unlikely Lincolnshire coastal town, with the venue of the Scunthorpe Baths Hall further teasing fans.

Now, the band have confirmed the Scunthorpe show for Wednesday June 7, while they’ll also be playing another intimate gig at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Thursday June 8. Tickets will be on sale from 9am tomorrow and available here.

This weekend saw the band debut six new songs at a secret show in Canada – adding fuel to the rumours that Arcade Fire’s long-awaited fifth album is said to be coming soon.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Drummer Jeremy Gara recently noted that his Arcade Fire commitments were set to start this April. When asked about the upcoming LP, Gara continued: “All of [the songs] have been recorded. The album should come out this year. At this stage we are still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need. But we’re almost finished. I don’t know when it’ll come out, I hope soon.”

Back in January, Arcade Fire shared standalone, anti-Trump single ‘I Give You Power’, before Win Butler referred to new album rumours with a dismissal “the future is unwritten”.

Arcade Fire’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below.

Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange

Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl