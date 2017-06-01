Arcade Fire announce ‘Infinite Content’ tour

Support comes from Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Angel Olsen, Phantogram and Grandmaster Flash

Arcade Fire have announced their ‘Infinite Content’ tour.

Earlier today, the Canadian band announced their new album ‘Everything Now’ and shared its title-track.

Now they have announced details of an upcoming tour, seeing them play North American live dates following already-confirmed European dates. During the tour, they will be supported by the likes of Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Angel Olsen, Phantogram, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Grandmaster Flash. See full dates below (via Pitchfork) and ticket information at the band’s website.

June 3 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

June 5 Lyon, France – Nuits de Fourvière

June 7 Scunthorpe, England – Baths Hall

June 8 Edinburgh, Scotland – Corn Exchange

June 10 Newport, England – Isle of Wight Festival

June 13 Belfast, Ireland – Belsonic Festival

June 14 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle

June 16 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen

June 17 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

June 19 Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

June 29 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 1 Rosklide, Denmark – Rosklide Festival

July 2 Berlin, Germany – Wuhlheide

July 4 London, England – York Hall

July 5 London, England – York Hall

July 6 Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl

July 9 Belfort, France – Eurockéennes Festival

July 11 Linz, Austria – Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

July 15 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Vieilles Charrues

July 17 Milan, Italy – City Season Festival

July 18 Florence, Italy – City Season Festival

July 19 Nyon, Switzerland – Paléo Festival

August 6 Chicago, IL – Grant Park

August 5 Québec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron

August 6 Montréal, Quebec – Bell Centre *

August 9 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre *

August 12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +!

August 15 Boston, MA – TD Garden +

August 16 Washington, DC – Verizon Center +

August 17 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 21 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena *

August 22 Tampa, FL – USF Sun Dome *

August 23 Miami, FL – Watsco Center at the University of Miami *

August 26 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena *

August 27 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center *

August 28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

September 11 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place ^

September 12 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome ^

September 14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum ^

September 15 Seattle, WA – Key Arena ^

September 17 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena **

September 18 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena **

September 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum **

September 22 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center **

September 25 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 27 Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

September 29 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 1 Windsor, Ontario – Windsor Credit Family Union Centre ++

October 3 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

* with Wolf Parade

+ with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

^ with Phantogram

** with Angel Olsen

++ with Broken Social Scene

! with Grandmaster Flash

Also today the band played new songs and paid tribute to David Bowie at a surprise Primavera set. The band headline the Barcelona festival this Saturday (June 3).

Arcade Fire’s new album ‘Everything Now’ was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp‘s Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumfords). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl issue of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album title in one of 20 different languages.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, frontman Win Butler told of their new single ‘Everything Now’: “There’s sort of an everything-nowness to life. I feel like almost every event and everything that happens surrounds you on all sides. It’s trying to capture some of the experiences of being alive now in all its flaws and all its glory.”