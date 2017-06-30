Listen to Arcade Fire’s new single ‘Signs Of Life’

It's the third song to be released from 'Everything Now'.

Arcade Fire have released their latest single ‘Signs Of Life’ – you can listen to it below.

It’s the third song to be released from forthcoming album ‘Everything Now’, after the release of ‘Creature Comfort’ and the titular album track last month.

Yesterday, they also teased the release of the video for ‘Signs Of Life’, which sees the band donning sparkly suits, intercut with what appears to be a chase scene.

Last week, Arcade Fire shared a strange new “Official Official” video for ‘Creature Comfort’, which came accompanied by all manner of annotations and notes from the fictitious Everything Now Co.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Arcade Fire are also gearing up to release fifth album ‘Everything Now’, which is scheduled to drop on July 28.

The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.