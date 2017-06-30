Listen to Arcade Fire’s new single ‘Signs Of Life’
Arcade Fire have released their latest single ‘Signs Of Life’ – you can listen to it below.
It’s the third song to be released from forthcoming album ‘Everything Now’, after the release of ‘Creature Comfort’ and the titular album track last month.
Yesterday, they also teased the release of the video for ‘Signs Of Life’, which sees the band donning sparkly suits, intercut with what appears to be a chase scene.
Last week, Arcade Fire shared a strange new “Official Official” video for ‘Creature Comfort’, which came accompanied by all manner of annotations and notes from the fictitious Everything Now Co.
They’ll also return to the UK next week – with two shows at London’s York Hall and a stop-off at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.