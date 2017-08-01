Arcade Fire announce third London show at Wembley Arena
They'll play their final show on April 13.
Arcade Fire have announced a third show at Wembley Arena next year, after the band previously announced two ‘in the round’ shows at the iconic London venue.
The band, who released fifth album ‘Everything Now’ last week, will play a final date at The SSE Arena on April 13, in addition to their shows on the two previous days. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 4 August at 9AM.
The shows will form a large part of their UK and Ireland tour – with dates previously announced in Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.
Yesterday, the group claimed that they were selling fidget spinners complete with a USB download of their new album – but fans have cast doubt over the authenticity of the product after it permanently appeared to be sold out.
They also embarked on a bizarre marketing drive to promote their new record, and were forced to backtrack last week when a ‘dress code’ was introduced for their Brooklyn show.
Ticket holders for the intimate show were asked via email to refrain from wearing “shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing,” before adding: “We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.