They'll play their final show on April 13.

Arcade Fire have announced a third show at Wembley Arena next year, after the band previously announced two ‘in the round’ shows at the iconic London venue.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The band, who released fifth album ‘Everything Now’ last week, will play a final date at The SSE Arena on April 13, in addition to their shows on the two previous days. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 4 August at 9AM.

The shows will form a large part of their UK and Ireland tour – with dates previously announced in Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

Yesterday, the group claimed that they were selling fidget spinners complete with a USB download of their new album – but fans have cast doubt over the authenticity of the product after it permanently appeared to be sold out.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

They also embarked on a bizarre marketing drive to promote their new record, and were forced to backtrack last week when a ‘dress code’ was introduced for their Brooklyn show.